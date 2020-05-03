Carol D. Cooper, 83, of Vermilion, went to be with the Lord at Mill Manor in Vermilion on May 1, 2020 after a lengthy battle with dementia. Carol was born November 29, 1936 in Cumberland, MD and has lived in Vermilion since 1966. She was a 1954 graduate of Forthill High School and graduated from Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Cumberland, MD in 1957. She started her nursing career at St. Joe's Hospital in Lorain, then finished her career at Amherst Hospital as an OB-GYN nurse, retiring in 1992.Carol was a member of Lighthouse Assembly of God Church of Huron and also attended Oasis Church in Norwalk. She enjoyed gardening, planting her flowers, playing cards, playing board games, and taking cross-country trips with her husband and other family members. Carol was a proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a kind and generous person who would give you anything she had to help you out and will be missed by all who knew her.Carol is survived by five sons: Brian (Bonnie) Cooper of Castalia, Brett (Krista) Cooper of Huron, Gregg (Cindy) Cooper of Vermilion, Dale (Tracy) Cooper of Berlin Heights, Vince (Nichole) Cooper of Norwalk; sisters: Darla Stimmel and Carla (Larry) Malloy of Eckert Mines, MD; sister-in-law, Beverly Ann Stimmel of Kill Devil Hills, NC; brother-in-law, Bobby Cooper of Fort Ashby, WV; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey M. Cooper, in 2008; her parents, George Richard Stimmel and June (VanHorn) Stimmel; her brother, George Stimmel, Jr.; and one son, Scott Cooper.Private graveside services will take place at Riverside Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer's Association at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences may be left atwww.mormanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Morning Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020.