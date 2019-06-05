|
Carol F. Urig (nee Machovina), age 85, of North Ridgeville, formerly of Sheffield Village, entered eternal rest June 4, 2019. Carol was a retired beautician and sold Home Interiors Gifts for many years. She loved playing bingo and making jigsaw puzzles. She will be sadly missed by her family and all who knew her. She is survived by her children, Dennis (Teresita) Urig, Duane Urig, Cyndie (Jay) Watkins, Terri (Bob) Nicola, and Scott Urig; 15 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Elsie (nee Douglas) Machovina; brothers, Jack and Raymond Machovina; and sister, Arlene Meyers. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at Noon at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon. Interment to follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Detroit Rd.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 6, 2019