Carol J. Kolbe (nee Tackas), age 86 and a life resident of Lorain, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.Carol was born in Lorain, October 27, 1932, to the late John and Mary (nee Hnilica) Tackas. She was a graduate of the former St. Mary High School, Lorain. For many years she was employed at the former American Crucible, Lorain, working as a secretary. Carol enjoyed crocheting, shopping with her daughter Jean, and traveling.She was a member of Believers Spoken Word, Sheffield Lake. Her other memberships include the Lorain Harbor Lions Club, Lorain Senior Center, and the Lorain Garden Club.Survivors include her children; Jim (Sylvia) Kolbe of Columbus, John (Cindy) Kolbe of West Virginia, Jean Marie Kolbe of Lorain, Mary (John) Mullner of Cleveland, Julie (Bob) Gallagher of Lorain, six grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years Emery (2007), and her sister Dorothy Krezman.There will be no visitation or service.Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, Lorain, entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 4, 2019