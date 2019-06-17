|
Lorain: Carol J. Negron (nee Sustersic), 81, of Lorain, died Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Mercy New Life Hospice Center in Lorain after a lengthy illness.She was born October 29, 1937 in Lorain and had been a lifelong resident of Lorain.Carol graduated from Lorain High School. She worked in staffing and as head of division secretaries at Community Health Partners Hospital in Lorain for more than 40 years before retiring.She enjoyed family get-togethers at her home, her monthly breakfast with fellow hospital co-workers, crossword puzzles, casino gambling and watching Lifetime Channel and the show Hoarders.She is survived by her children: Lori (Richard) Resendez, Leisa (Ron) Luca, Michael (Lisa) Negron, Todd Negron, Leslie Rosado & David Figueroa; grandchildren: Tristan (Shannon) Rosado, Zachary Klinar, Tony (Haley) Resendez, Corey (fiancé Julie Lanzola) Resendez, Christopher (Catherine) Luca, Alexandra (Justin) Murphy, Sydney Figueroa, Matthew Figueroa and Cameron Figueroa; great grandchildren: Hannah Luca, Josiah Murphy, Grace Resendez and Jude Resendez; stepchildren: Sherry (Lemuel) Figueroa Watkins, Francesca Figueroa Jackson, John Figueroa and Ron (Joan) Figueroa. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Figueroa, on February 21, 2017; and her parents, William and Mary Ann Sustersic (nee Rakich).The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral chapel. The Rev. John Retar, pastor of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Lorain, will preside. Entombment will follow in the Resurrection Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain.Memorial contributions can be made to either the Friendship APL, 8606 Murray Ridge Rd, Elyria, OH 44035, or St Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 18, 2019