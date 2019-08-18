|
Carol J. Zelek, 80, of Elyria Township, formerly of Lorain, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 in Westlake from the effects of Alzheimer’s Disease.Carol was born in Lorain to James B. and June N. (nee Logan Myers) Varadi on July 6, 1939. She graduated from Lorain High School in 1957. She married her high school sweetheart Carl Zelek on August 15, 1959. Carol retired from First Federal Savings and Loan of Lorain as the Head of Bookkeeping after many dedicated years of service. Her hobbies included sewing, bird watching, dancing with her husband, functions at the Elks, and concerts; in her younger years roller-skating and ice-skating. Her greatest joy was cooking and spending time with her family.Carol is preceded in death by her sister, Barbara (nee Varadi) Bandagski; and parents.Carol is survived by her husband of 60 years, Carl; daughter, Debbie; son, Gary; grandchildren, Celina (Justin) Barnette, Matt Reising (Anthony Rivera), and Nikki(Enrique)Longo; six great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews; beloved pets Paco and Kitty; and several grandpets.The Zelek family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, Ohio. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, 647 Reid Ave., Lorain, Ohio. Rev. Alex Barton, Pastor, will officiate. (Everyone please meet at church.) Interment will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Twp.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Church of the Redeemer or to The Alzheimer’s Association in Carol’s memory to help find a cure.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 19, 2019