Carol Jean Katonak, 78, passed away August 7, 2020, in Albuquerque, NM. She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Donald Katonak; parents, Ruth and Albert Syfert and sister, Jane Marie Syfert. Carol is survived by her son, David Katonak and wife, Lisa of Los Alamos, NM; brothers: Michael Syfert and wife Kimberly of Ft. Orange, FL and Albert Syfert and wife Debbie of Ocala, FL; sisters: Alice Abercrombie and husband William of Ft. Myers, FL; Patricia Pluta of Mooresburg, TN; Barbara Clark of Oak Hill, FL; and Edith Loomis of Statesville, NC. Carol’s Life Celebration will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Salazar Mortuary. Please visit Carol’s online guestbook at: www.SalazarFunerals.com
