Carol L. "Flake" Greene (nee Pomerson), age 78, of Amherst, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Anchor Lodge Nursing Home. She was born on January 3, 1942 in Sandusky and is a 1960 graduate of Sandusky High School. She lived in Lorain for seven years and finally moved to Amherst, where she lived for the past 52 years. Carol worked at K Mart for 22 years as a register operator, where she retired from in 2001. She was a faithful member of The Sanctuary Church, South Amherst, where she attended the adult Bible classes and was active with all of the Church’s activities. Carol was a member of many clubs and groups, including Amherst Eagles, Amherst American Legion, and the Lake Wales, Florida VFW. Carol always enjoyed spending the winter months in Lake Wales, FL, with her beloved husband, Doug. She enjoyed crocheting and even shared her talents by crocheting prayer shawls for many deserving people. Carol was known best for her generosity and her large, never-ending giving heart. The room always lit up when she walked into it. Carol is going to be dearly missed by her loving husband, Doug; her two boys, Jeffrey (Brenda), of Antioc, IL and Daniel (Yolanda), of Cleveland, OH; hers seven grandchildren, Jessica, Nathaniel, Lee, Patrick, Evelyn, Wayne, and Danielle; her two great-grandchildren; her brother, David, of Roanoke, VA; and her sister, Becky, of Bonita Springs, FL. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Kay Lengyel; and her parents, Arthur and Edna (nee Ohler) Pomerson. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m., in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Rev. Art Wiegand, Jr., Pastor of The Sanctuary Church, will be having a brief prayer service to begin her visitation at 4:00 p.m. A Celebration of Carol’s life will be held on May 2, 2020, from 2 to 6 at The Sanctuary Church, 114 West Main Street, South Amherst, OH 44001. To send an online condolence, please go to: www.dovinreberjones.com. In lieu of flowers, in Carol’s memory, please make contributions to The Sanctuary Church, 114 West Main Street, South Amherst, OH 44001.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 1, 2020