Carol Lois Bond Kenney age 73, daughter of the late Margaret and Monroe Bond Sr. She is survived by her children Erica Marie Card of Cleveland Hts., OH and Scott Frederick Card (Kristine) of Columbus, OH; siblings: Coloma Ann Bond Lanier (Bob), and Monroe P. Bond Jr., (Cathy); grandchildren: Erick Puryear, Jackson Bryant, Nico Card and Mia Card; one great-grandchild, Nasir Puryear; along with a host of relatives and friends.Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020, Visitation 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., at the Lakeview Park #5 Gazebo, 1800 West Erie Avenue, Lorain Ohio 44052.