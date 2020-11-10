1/1
Carol Lois Bond Kenney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Lois Bond Kenney age 73, daughter of the late Margaret and Monroe Bond Sr. She is survived by her children Erica Marie Card of Cleveland Hts., OH and Scott Frederick Card (Kristine) of Columbus, OH; siblings: Coloma Ann Bond Lanier (Bob), and Monroe P. Bond Jr., (Cathy); grandchildren: Erick Puryear, Jackson Bryant, Nico Card and Mia Card; one great-grandchild, Nasir Puryear; along with a host of relatives and friends.Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020, Visitation 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., at the Lakeview Park #5 Gazebo, 1800 West Erie Avenue, Lorain Ohio 44052.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved