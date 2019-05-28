|
|
Carol M. Avery, 77, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side. She is survived by her loving son, Christopher K. Avery; sisters, Nancy (Gene) Beard and Emily Markutsa; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, James K. and Gertrude Jones; and sisters, Loretta Rosenbush and Janet Balzer. No visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 31, 2019 at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain, OH, Pastor John Jackson, officiating. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Lorain, OH. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 29, 2019