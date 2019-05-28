Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
2150 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 244-1961
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Avery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol M. Avery

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carol M. Avery Obituary
Carol M. Avery, 77, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side. She is survived by her loving son, Christopher K. Avery; sisters, Nancy (Gene) Beard and Emily Markutsa; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, James K. and Gertrude Jones; and sisters, Loretta Rosenbush and Janet Balzer. No visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 31, 2019 at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain, OH, Pastor John Jackson, officiating. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Lorain, OH. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now