Carol N. Brummer (nee Stilgenbauer), 77 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, passed away May 9, 2019, following a lengthy battle with cancer while surrounded by family, at the home of her son where she resided. She was born September 26, 1941, in Amherst to Frederick B. and Helen Stilgenbauer and was a graduate of Marion L. Steele and LCCC School of Nursing. Carol was employed as a Registered Nurse for over 30 years and retired from the emergency dept. Lorain County Community Hospital, now Mercy Health Systems in Lorain. During her career, she helped many people and was proud to participate in the GUSTO study to further assist those struggling with heart disease. She enjoyed gardening, boating, music, dancing, camping, and cooking. Carol always had a positive attitude and a great sense of humor. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Survivors include her son, Mark (Joyce) Brummer, of Grafton; and her daughters, Liz (Chuck) Dlugosz, of Vermilion and Deb (Chris) Toth, of Bellevue; her grandchildren, Rebecca Brummer, Hannah and Halie Vilagi; and her great-grandchildren, Alexandria, Nathan, and Cora; and mother, Helen J. Stilgenbauer (nee: Taylor), of Elyria. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Karl E. Brummer, on January 24, 2018; her grandson, Michael Brummer; and her father, Frederick B. Stilgenbauer. Friends may call Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 11 a.m. until the time of service 1 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, South Amherst. Our thanks to Hospice of the Western Reserve and Dr.Richard Chang for the great care of our mother.The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44110.For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register: www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 10, 2019