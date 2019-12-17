Home

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
King David Memorial
2697 E Eldorado Ln.
Las Vegas, NV
Carole (Gelb) Devon


1943 - 2019
Carole (Gelb) Devon Obituary
Carole (Gelb) Devon, age 76, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019 in her home, surrounded by loved ones. She was born on February 18, 1943 in Lorain, Ohio to Benjamin Gelb and Rose (Lipitz) Gelb. Carole graduated from Lorain High School and moved to NYC, where she spent her professional career in Manhattan in the high fashion modeling industry. She was a very loving wife and an incredible mother to her son, Benjamin. Carole was the perfect “New Yorker” and handled it all, as she also served on the NY Board of Education parent advisory group for kids with special needs. When her son died after 9/11, she moved to Las Vegas with her family and rather than retire, picked up the baton and finished off her career helping numerous families affected by Autism. Carole is survived by her nieces, Sabrina, Sasha (Barak), and Samara; along with her great nieces whom she adored, Maya, Macie and Madelyn. Family, friends, and others whose lives Carole touched are invited to King David Memorial, 2697 E Eldorado Ln., Las Vegas, NV on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 18, 2019
