Carolyn Campana (nee Stransky), 66, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020at the Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital following a sudden illness. She was born on March 4, 1954, in Lorain, Ohio where she was a lifetime resident. Carolyn graduated from Admiral King High School, Class of 1972. On September 30, 1978, she married her high school sweetheart, Anthony Campana. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse at Bayview Hospital, a clinical receptionist and a bank teller for Central Trust and Lorain National Bank. Carolyn’s passion was her family as she was a devoted wife, mother and a proud homemaker. She was a member of St. Peter Parish in Lorain, OH where she was an active volunteer in the school’s kitchen, the CYO concession stand, money counter and the annual parish festival. Carolyn was also a member of the St. Francis Mission Group, the Lorain County Serra Club and a Eucharistic Minister at St. Peter Parish. She also enjoyed volunteering at the 8th Street Catholic Charities. Carolyn was a sweet and kind woman who loved spending time with her family, whether playing board games, putt-putt golf or watching movies. She also enjoyed word puzzles, playing Sudoku and watching Wheel of Fortune and the Price is Right. Her limitless love and compassion for others was an inspiration to all of the lives she touched. Carolyn was a very caring and generous ray of sunshine. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Anthony Campana; son, Brian (Heneper) Campana of Fairview Park, OH; daughters, Linda Campana of Amherst, OH and Donna (Nathan) Irwin of Columbus, OH; brothers, Adolf (Sandy) Stransky of Palatine, IL, Don (Marianne) Stransky of Lorain, OH and Jim (Connie) Stransky of Vermillion, OH; sisters, Phyllis (Bernie) Krzys of Valley City, OH and Diane (Greg) Long of Southport, NC; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Adolf and Anne (nee Tomasic) Stransky; and brother, David Stransky. Your prayers for Carolyn and the family are greatly appreciated during this difficult time. Private family Christian burial services will be held at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain, OH, Fr. Craig M. Hovanec, Pastor, officiating. A public Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carolyn’s memory to St. Peter Parish Capital Fund, 3655 Oberlin Ave., Lorain, OH 44053 or the Foundation of the Lorain Public Library System INC., P.O. BOX 39194, North Ridgeville, OH 44039. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 20, 2020