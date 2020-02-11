|
|
Carolyn D. Macha, 88, died February 8, 2020 at Mercy New Life Hospice. Carolyn is survived by her best friend and companion, Annabelle Leininger; brother, Victor (Terry); nieces and nephews, Sue, Nancy, Katy, Shawn and Annalisa; and six great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary (Fleming) and Victor Macha; and her brother Tom. To honor Carolyn’s wishes, there will be no services. A private burial is planned for a later date. Online condolences may be given to the family at: www.norton-eastmanfuneralhome.com. Norton-Eastman Funeral Home, 440-647-3132.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 12, 2020