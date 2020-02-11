Home

Norton - Eastman Funeral Home - Wellington
370 South Main Street
Wellington, OH 44090
(440) 647-3132
Carolyn D. Macha

Carolyn D. Macha Obituary
Carolyn D. Macha, 88, died February 8, 2020 at Mercy New Life Hospice. Carolyn is survived by her best friend and companion, Annabelle Leininger; brother, Victor (Terry); nieces and nephews, Sue, Nancy, Katy, Shawn and Annalisa; and six great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary (Fleming) and Victor Macha; and her brother Tom. To honor Carolyn’s wishes, there will be no services. A private burial is planned for a later date. Online condolences may be given to the family at: www.norton-eastmanfuneralhome.com. Norton-Eastman Funeral Home, 440-647-3132.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 12, 2020
