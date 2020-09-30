Carolyn G. Rodriguez (nee Skipper), 79, of Elyria, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at her home. She is survived by her loving husband, Rudy; children, Sherry Hagerman, Tina Steiner (Mark, deceased), Julia Persinger (Lee), Lisa Howard, and Rudy Rodriguez; 22 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a brother, Richard Skipper (Juanita). She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Betty Skipper; and a daughter, Eva Rodriguez. The family will receive friends at the Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel, 2900 N. Ridge Rd, Sheffield Twp. on Monday from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m. Please wear masks and follow social distancing. The burial will follow. www.wyers-bollinger.com