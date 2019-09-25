|
|
Carolyn L. Davis (nee Puskas), 76, of Grafton, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at University Hospital Elyria Medical Center, following a lengthy illness. She was born October 2, 1942 in Elyria and was a graduate of Lorain High School 1960 B. Carolyn lived in Lorain for 40 years and Elyria-Grafton 23 years. She worked for Smith & Gerharts for eight years, Lorain Products for 30 years, and a supervisor for Printed Circuit. Carolyn married Edward Davis on September 18, 1987 (the best day of her life). She enjoyed needlework, ceramics, RV camping, cooking and spending time with family. Survivors include her husband of 32 years, Edward; sister, Marilyn (Norman) Loescher of Grafton; brother, Nicholas Jr. (Helen) of Grafton; nephews, Ron Reisinger, Tommy Null, Mike Reisinger, Norman Loescher, Scott Loescher; great-niece, Monti Spencer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nicholas and Rita Puskas (nee Bach); niece, Deneen Nauth. Family will receive friends 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 38475 Chestnut Ridge Rd. (at St. Rt. 57), Elyria 440-322-4626, where funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019. Rev. Fr. John Seabold, pastor of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, will officiate. Burial Ridge Hill Memorial Park (Amherst Twp.). Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.laubenthalmercado.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 26, 2019