Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home
38475 Chestnut Ridge
Elyria, OH 44035
(440) 322-4626
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn L. (Puskas) Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn L. (Puskas) Davis Obituary
Carolyn L. Davis (nee Puskas), 76, of Grafton, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at University Hospital Elyria Medical Center, following a lengthy illness. She was born October 2, 1942 in Elyria and was a graduate of Lorain High School 1960 B. Carolyn lived in Lorain for 40 years and Elyria-Grafton 23 years. She worked for Smith & Gerharts for eight years, Lorain Products for 30 years, and a supervisor for Printed Circuit. Carolyn married Edward Davis on September 18, 1987 (the best day of her life). She enjoyed needlework, ceramics, RV camping, cooking and spending time with family. Survivors include her husband of 32 years, Edward; sister, Marilyn (Norman) Loescher of Grafton; brother, Nicholas Jr. (Helen) of Grafton; nephews, Ron Reisinger, Tommy Null, Mike Reisinger, Norman Loescher, Scott Loescher; great-niece, Monti Spencer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nicholas and Rita Puskas (nee Bach); niece, Deneen Nauth. Family will receive friends 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 38475 Chestnut Ridge Rd. (at St. Rt. 57), Elyria 440-322-4626, where funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019. Rev. Fr. John Seabold, pastor of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, will officiate. Burial Ridge Hill Memorial Park (Amherst Twp.). Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.laubenthalmercado.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now