Carolyn M. Asch, age 92, peacefully passed away on April 16, 2019.Preceded in death by her father, Adolph E. Schaket; mother, Senora Schaket Kaufman; loving husband, Sanford Asch; devoted son, Dr. Robert Asch; faithful sister, Robyn Grossman. She is survived by her loving and devoted daughter, Terri Ann (Richard) Barnett; brother, Richard (Rosalie) Kaufman; adoring grandchildren, Rebecca (Hal) Levy, Alison (Matan) Gutwaks and Shimra (Jonathan) Bernstein; great grandchildren, Shalom and Noam Levy, Azriel and Moriyah Gutwaks; many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Graveside services will be held at 12:00pm on Wednesday, April 17 at Salem Jewish Cemetery, Lorain, OH. Shiva will be observed in Columbus, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Congregation Torat Emet or Columbus Torah Academy in her memory. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 17, 2019