|
|
Carolyn Ruffin, 64, of Lorain, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 following a short illness in Cleveland Clinic Hospital, Avon Ohio. She was born April 30, 1955 in Beckley, West Virginia and lived in Lorain for most of her life. She retired from Lake Pointe Nursing Home where was a Nurse’s Aide. Carolyn leaves to cherish her memory 11 children: Michael (Aretha) King, Rhonda King, Christina (Rodrick) Ruffin-Beard, Tamika Ruffin, Kevin Ruffin, Julius Ruffin, Jarvis Ruffin, William Ruffin, Devin Ruffin, Keeva Ruffin and Brittany Ruffin; 41 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; her mother, Betty King; 6 siblings: Marilyn King, Alice (Jake) Paige, Cheryl Ward, Darlene Lewis, Keith (Amy) King, and Richard Burroughs; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Joyce Ruffin; son, Christopher Ruffin; and father, Lester Haven King. Viewing will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 11 AM until time of service at 12 PM at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 3900 Clifton Ave, Lorain; Minister Otis Jenkins will officiate. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain.Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 9, 2019