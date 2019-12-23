Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carrie Finitzer-Kruse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carrie Ann Finitzer-Kruse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carrie Ann Finitzer-Kruse Obituary
Today we remember the loss of our mother, a grandmother, a daughter, a sister, a friend, and a wife, Carrie Ann Finitzer - Kruse, as she joined God on this day, three years ago. The loss of your presence grows greater each year with the passing of life’s celebrations and milestones and our wish we could share them with you. We know in our hearts you look down and see, but want you to know you are always thought of, especially this time of year. Until we meet again, know we love and miss you, greatly.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carrie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -