Today we remember the loss of our mother, a grandmother, a daughter, a sister, a friend, and a wife, Carrie Ann Finitzer - Kruse, as she joined God on this day, three years ago. The loss of your presence grows greater each year with the passing of life’s celebrations and milestones and our wish we could share them with you. We know in our hearts you look down and see, but want you to know you are always thought of, especially this time of year. Until we meet again, know we love and miss you, greatly.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 27, 2019