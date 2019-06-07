|
|
Cassie Sue Fleming (nee: Belcher), 76 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, at her home following a lengthy illness. Cassie was born July 16, 1942, in Jackhorn, Kentucky, where she was raised until she moved to Lorain in 1961. Amherst has been her home for the last 51 years. Cassie was a member of New Beginnings Church of Amherst. She held a Master's of Education degree and was a middle school special education teacher for the Vermilion School System for 25 years. She was a devoted wife and mother, enjoyed taking care of her granddaughters, and loved nature and animals. Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Fearl L. Fleming; her sons, Brian Fleming of Amherst and Skip Fleming (Carolyn), of Tallassee, AL; daughter, Michele Mulder (Duane) of Temperance, MI; two granddaughters, Sarah Ann and Emma Grace; and her sister, Grace Harris of California. Cassie was preceded in death by her siblings, Bettye Jo Harris, Samuel Belcher, Shirley Sortillion, Allene Anthony, and Ricky Belcher; and her parents, John E. and Sarah Ann Belcher (nee: Bentley). Friends may call Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at Toledo Road Church of Christ, 5075 Toledo Ave., Lorain, OH 44055. The Rev. Steven Cain, pastor of West Side Church of Christ in Cleveland will officiate. Burial will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township, Ohio. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44110. For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 8, 2019