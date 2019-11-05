|
|
Cassius “Peany” K. Johnson, age 52, passed away unexpectedly at his residence in Elyria, Ohio on November 1, 2019. Born August 23, 1967 to Cassius and Nancy (nee Rumack) Johnson in Lorain, Ohio, he spent most of his life in the Lorain County area. He attended Elyria West High School and later went on to work as a roofer for Leppert Roofing and other construction companies. He enjoyed fishing and any type of outdoor activity, as well as gardening, music and caring for his aquariums and exotic animals. Surviving is his companion of 31 years, Karrie Kawell; children, Larry Johnson and Shaylee Johnson; brother, Ron Johnson; sister, Anne McMillen; aunt, Nadine Kacsandy; as well as his step-father, William McMillen; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; as well as his uncles, Robert Rumack, William Woronchak and Joseph S. Kacsandy. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 9 at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Lorain. To send online condolences, go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 6, 2019