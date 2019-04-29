|
Caterina Ganobcik (nee Iodice), age 88, of Lorain, passed away at Mercy New Life Hospice of St. Joseph on the morning of Saturday April 27, 2019.
Born in Marcianese, Italy, on September 17, 1930, Caterina had been a resident of Lorain since 1946, coming to the United States as a war bride.
She was a long-time parishioner of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and was currently attending St. Peter Parish. Mrs. Ganobcik had been employed in the kitchen at the American Slovak Club for more than two decades, assisting with the weekly fish fries there. She was a member of the National Slovak Society Branch 60 and enjoyed vegetable gardening, cooking, testing her luck in the lottery, and babysitting her grandchildren in her free time.
She is survived by sons, John P. Ganocik (Lidia) of Amherst and Paul A. Ganobcik of Lorain; daughter, Anne C. Eitner of Medina; seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves sisters, Yolanda Romeo of Lorain, and Rosetta Iodice of Italy; and brothers, Francesco and Salvador Iodice, both also residing in Italy.
Caterina was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Ganobcik in 1980; and by her parents, Pasquale and Marianna (nee Farra) Iodice; sisters, Luisa DiLuciano, Madallena Iodice, and Maria Iodice; and brother, Dominic Iodice.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. Funeral services will be Wednesday, beginning with closing prayers at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. in St. Peter Parish, 3501 Oberlin Avenue with Reverend Craig Hovanec presiding. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 30, 2019