Catherine A. (Moore) Coller
Catherine A. Coller (nee Moore), 79 of Lorain passed away Monday November 30, 2020 at Anchor Lodge following a lengthy illness. Kaye, as she was known to her friends and family, was born in Marion Ohio. She became a longtime resident of Lorain. Kaye spent thirteen years teaching English in the Lorain City Schools. After retiring, she continued to enjoy mentoring writers for years afterwards, passing her love for reading and writing onto her daughter. She also enjoyed travel, especially back to her hometown of Marion, as well as to Boston. And her love of family led to an interest in genealogy.A member of St. Mary’s Church in Lorain, Kaye was very concerned with social justice. She spent her time helping with the food pantry as well as the monthly senior luncheon.Surviving her are her husband, Claude Coller and daughter Sharon Coller, both of Lorain. She was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Martha (Nee Curl) Moore of Marion.Due to the pandemic, there will not be a service at this time. The family would ask that people not travel, that they wear a mask, and be safe. A celebration of Kaye’s life will be held at a later date. Any donations in her memory should be directed to your local food pantry or the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel. To share your memories and condolences with Kaye’s family, please visit www.gluvna.net.


Published in The Morning Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
December 5, 2020
May the support of the Southview High School family help to raise you up giving you strength to heal from your heartache.
Tracy (Adams) Cryan, Class of 1984, band member
Student
December 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel
