Catherine “Cutty” Catanzarite, 95, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain, OH. She was born on July 23, 1925. Cutty lived most of her life in the city of Lorain. In her last year, she moved to Amherst where she resided with her sister, Rose. She was a graduate of Lorain High School, Class of 1943B. For many years she was secretary to the various pastors of St. Peter Church in Lorain. Cutty was a well known figure within the Democratic Party at the County and State levels. Some of the positions she held thru the years were as follows: Elected Democratic State Central Committee-Woman by the voters of Lorain County for over 20 years. She served as Chairwoman of the Lorain County Democratic Party Central Committee from 1982 – 2012. Cutty served as Secretary of both the Lorain County and Lorain City Democratic Parties. She was elected Central Committee Member in the 8th Ward of Lorain for over 40 years. Cutty served as the Director of Lorain County Democratic Party Headquarters for 15 years. She was a member of the Lorain County Democratic Women’s Club for 40 years. Cutty was employed at the Lorain County Domestic Relations Court, serving as Court Administrator. She was instrumental in creating the Lorain County Child Support Bureau. Cutty served on the Board of the Loescher Fund, which granted scholarships to the Youth of Lorain County. She is survived by her sisters, Antoinette Feldkamp and Rose Bardar; brother, Fred (Janice) Catanzarite; along with 17 nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Rosa (nee Gallo) Catanzarite; sister, Mary Ann Szabo; and brothers, Joseph, Dominic, Julius and Sam Catanzarite. Cutty will be lovingly remembered for her contagious laughter, quick wit and uplifting nature. Catholic entombment services will be at 2:30 p.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery, 555 N. Ridge Rd., Lorain, OH 44053, in Our Lady of Guadalupe Mausoleum with Fr. Craig M. Hovanec, Pastor officiating (meet at cemetery main entrance on Friday). Social distancing and wearing masks/facial coverings throughout all funeral services are required. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made in Cutty’s memory to The 2nd Harvest Food Bank, 5510 Baumhart Rd., Lorain, OH 44053. Funeral services by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Lorain. Online condolences may be sent using: www.rsgfuneralhome.com
