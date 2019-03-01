|
|
Catherine Crile Restivo passed away peacefully on Feb. 7th in Naples, Fl. at her home, surrounded by the angels and her family. She was 89 years old.Cathy was preceded in death by her husband, Peter; and her son, Joseph.She is survived by three children, Peter, Grace, and Michael; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.Cathy was born on Oct. 4th, 1929, in Beaverdale, Pa. to Ann and Michael Crile.She moved to Lorain, Ohio, where she and her husband raised their family.She was a long time parishioner at St. Anthony’s.Cathy served as the secretary at Clearview High School, beloved by faculty, as well as students. She was also a successful businesswoman, opening her own real estate company, Owner’s Realty, which she ran for over 30 years.Cathy said the rosary every day, and believed that if things were done out of love, good things would happen. Cathy’s passion was her family, and she enjoyed their successes, while downplaying her own. We like to say she possessed the "happy gene." In 2008, she retired to Naples, Fl., where she enjoyed swimming, meeting new friends, and enjoying the company of her two sisters, Theresa and Chris, along with two of her nieces, Karen and Nita.A special mass will be held in her honor at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Naples, Fla. on March 9th. She will be buried in Johnstown, Pa. in April.In lieu of flowers, the family requests you carry out a random act of kindness in her name. Love is eternal.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 3, 2019