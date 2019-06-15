|
Catherine Crile Restivo passed away peacefully on Feb. 7th at her home, in Naples, FL. She was surrounded by her family and a host of angels. She was 89 years old and was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Peter; and her beloved son, Joseph. She is survived by three children, Peter, Grace, and Michael; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was born on Oct 4th, 1929 in Beaverdale, PA to Ann and Michael Crile. She moved to Lorain, Ohio where she graduated from Lorain Senior High School and remained with her husband to raise their family. She was a lifelong parishioner at St. Anthony’s of Padua. Cathy served as the secretary at Clearview High School for 30 years and always spoke fondly of the faculty and students who were so dear to her. She was a successful business woman, opening her own real estate brokerage company, Owner’s Realty, which she operated for over 35 years. Cathy said the rosary daily and believed if things were done out of love, all good things would come. Cathy’s passion was her family and she enjoyed their successes while downplaying her own. We like to say she possessed a’ happy gene’. In 2008, she retired to Naples, FL, where she enjoyed swimming, meeting new friends and sharing the company of her two sisters, Theresa and Chris, along with her two nieces, Karen and Nita. The Restivo family will welcome guests at Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel on Friday, June 21st between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. A mass will be said in Catherine’s memory on Saturday, June 22nd at St. Anthony’s of Padua at 10 a.m. Immediately following mass, there will be Fellowship brunch at RedTail Golf Club, Avon, Ohio. The family will then travel to Johnstown, PA for a private service where Catherine shall have her final resting place with husband, Peter, at St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Johnstown PA.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 16, 2019