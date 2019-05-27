|
|
Catherine Fox (nee Rees), age 86, entered into rest Sunday May 26, 2019. She was born on May 9, 1933 and graduated from Lakewood High School Class of 1951. She worked as a secretary at LCCC security office and was a dispatcher for the Cleveland Clinic Police Department. She helped provide a home for several physicians from other countries during their residencies at the Cleveland Clinic.She is survived by her children: Paul (Karen) Fox, David (Wendy-deceased) Fox, Susan Randall, Thomas (Charlene) Fox, Mark A. Fox, and Matthew S. Fox; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Loretto Rees.She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul J. Fox Sr. and brother Richard Rees.The family will receive friends on Thursday May 30, 2019 from 10:00 am until time of service at 12:00 noon at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd. Avon, followed by interment at Resthaven Memory Gardens, Avon.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 28, 2019