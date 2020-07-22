Catherine Jackson (nee Nichols), age 71, of Lorain, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Wesleyan Village, while under the care of Crossroads Hospice.She was born on June 25, 1949 in Cleveland and is a 1967 graduate of Admiral King High School. Catherine was a member of Kingdom Hall, East Congregation. She worked at Lorain Products for 21 years, where retired from in 2000. After retirement, she went to work part time at the Valero gas station for 6 years, finally retiring from there in 2011. Catherine enjoyed reading, especially the Bible. She especially enjoyed being able to go door-to-door preaching the good news of the Bible and being around her fellow brothers and sisters in Kingdom Hall. She liked to read, listen to music, and playing cards. Catherine also loved taking care of and walking her dog, “Zeus.”She is survived by her sons; Melvin Kenyatta (April) Jackson, Brian Deon Whiteside, and Joshua James Whiteside, her daughter, Joy Monique Jackson, her grandchildren; Melvin DeShawn Jackson, Devonta Karee (Julie) Jackson, Leyla Bektas, Azra Bektas, and Rosie Jackson, her great grandchildren; Marley, Aura, and Emery Jackson, and her sister, Sonia L. Williams Mitchell.Ca
therine was preceded in death by her parents; Sim L. and Essie Mae Nichols, sisters; Harriet Williams Gooden, Pauline Whiteside, and Elaine Whiteside, and brother, Ronald Whiteside.The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 25, from 11:00 am until the time of her memorial service at 12:00 pm, in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. To send an online condolence, please go to www.dovinreberjones.com
.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the funeral home will be following specific guidelines to ensure the safety of all visitors. We ask that you enter through our main entrance of the funeral center, please pay your respects to the family, and exit through our gathering center door. Face coverings are required, limited seating will be provided for the service to ensure that a six feet separation is maintained.