Catherine Kunkle Miller was born February 19, 1943 in Sandusky, Ohio to Charles Kunkle and Sophia (Ireland) Kunkle. She was a 1961 graduate of Lorain High School. She passed away at her home on November 1, 2020 after a short illness in Midlothian, Texas. She is survided by her husband John of 55 years and three children, Kelly, John, Jack, and two sisters Virginia Doyle of Huron, Ohio and Shirley Hullinger of Kendallville, Indiana.



