Catherine M. Shaw (nee Porter), 78, of Sheffield Lake, passed away peacefully after a courageous and brave battle with cancer on Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was born March 12, 1942, in Cleveland, to Raymond and Marie (nee Carr) Porter. Catherine is a graduate of Jane Adams Academy in Cleveland. Catherine loved being a mom to everyone and always had a happy and upbeat personality. Some of her hobbies include baking, crocheting, and canning vegetables. Surviving loved ones are children, James W. Shaw, III (Terri), Gloria Jean Noble (Stuart), Tammy M. Bray (Bobby) and Patricia J. Buckles (Robert); grandchildren, Niki (Paul), Kristen (Jim), Katie, Kaylee, Jason, Aleah and Leeanna; and the Ladies from Morningside Way, Diane, Mary, and Wilda. Preceded in death by her husband, James (passed in 2003); parents; and siblings. Memorial contributions are suggested to American Cancer Society at www.donate3cancer.org. Private Family Services. Friends may call the Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Road, Saturday, May 23 from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., with social distancing. Private Interment at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. 440-933-3202 www.buschcares.com.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020.