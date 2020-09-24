Catherine M. Turbett, of North Olmsted, died September 22, after celebrating her 65th Christmas in July, and following five months of loving family hospice care for cancer diagnosed in April. A 1973 graduate of Lorain Catholic High School, Catherine earned EFDA certification from Indiana University and devoted her 45-year career to dentistry in Northeast Ohio. Preceded in death by her parents, Capt. Thomas E. and Patricia M. Turbett; and older brother, William B. Turbett; Catherine leaves eight siblings, Maryjane (David Wright), Tricia (Jack Dee), Peggy, Thomas F., Ann F., James A. (Jean), Robert F. (Dawn) and Joseph D. (Cheryl Subler) Turbett. She was devoted to her nieces and nephews, Amy Turbett Farnham (Gary); Mandy Wright Henk (Chris Henk,) Ted and Tom Wright; Jesse (Sarah), Megan, Caitlin, Brianna and Nathan Dee; Adam (Katie), Erin, and Anna Turbett; Sarah, Patrick (Jacque) and Robert Turbett; great-niece, Riley Turbett; along with dear friends and cousins. Services will be private. In keeping with her belief that “Any day is a good day for the beach,” the family will celebrate Catherine at next summer’s Turbett gathering on the Outer Banks. Those wishing to honor Catherine may consider a contribution to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17976 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110. donate@hospicewr.org.