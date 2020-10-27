Catherine Theresa Marie Muzilla of Columbus, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Forum at Knightsbridge in Columbus, Ohio while under the care of Ohio Health Hospice. She was born in Lorain, Ohio on June 27, 1942 to the late Catherine A. Muzilla (nee: Chrzaszcz) and Stephan J. Muzilla.Ca
therine graduated from Clearview High School, Class of 1960, and went on to further her education at The Ohio State University, where she earned both a Bachelor’s in 1966, and a Master’s in Education. As fifth-grade teacher in the Worthington Public Elementary Schools for 38 years, Catherine was known for her prowess in teaching English grammar to her students. She also imparted her English expertise onto her many nieces and nephews, whom are all better for it. She is survived by her sister, Alexandria M. Ivancic of Amherst and brother, Raymond A. (Carol) Muzilla of Vermilion. She was preceded in death by her brothers: Edward J. Muzilla, Stephen F. Muzilla, Richard J. Muzilla; niece, Mary Torma and brother-in-law, Tom Ivancic.Ca
therine was active in the Chrzaszcz Family Reunions: Krontz, Muzilla, Stanek, and Kucbel. The family expresses deep appreciation to Michelle Muzilla for the help given to Catherine later in life.A mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday October 30, 2020 at 10:00 am at St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 41295 N Ridge Rd, Elyria. The Rev John Retar, pastor, will preside. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. A donation can also be made by visiting their websites. Arrangements are under the direction of Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net