Catherine V. Perisi (nee Maschari), age 89, of Lorain, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Mercy New Life Hospice Center of St. Joseph. She was born on February 13, 1931, in Sandusky and is a 1950 graduate of Sandusky High School. She later moved to Lorain in 1959. Cathy worked as a dietary aid in the assisted living section of Anchor Lodge Nursing Home. She was employed there for over 20 years, reluctantly retiring at the age of 81. Prior to working at Anchor Lodge, she owned and operated Gel-Pak Market Place in the 1980s. She is a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lorain. Catherine always enjoyed her time she was able to spend with her family. When she wasn’t with her family, she was shopping anywhere, any time, and at any place. She is survived by her son, Tony Perisi, Jr., of Lorain; daughter, Beth Ann Perisi, of Lorain; and her nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony, Sr., in 1977; her parents, Frank “Toots” and Opal (nee Fleming) Maschari; her sister, Grace Houser; and brother, James Maschari. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 4, from 4 to 8 p.m., in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, also in the funeral center, at 11:00 a.m. The Rev. Fr. Craig Hovanec, Pastor of St. Peters Catholic Church, will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. To send an online condolence, please go to www.dovinreberjones.com
. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral home will be following specific guidelines to ensure the safety of all visitors. We ask that you enter through our main entrance of the funeral center, please pay your respects to the family, and exit through our gathering center door. Face coverings are required, limited seating will be provided for the service to ensure that a six feet separation is maintained.