Cathy A. Miller (nee Coleman), 71, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus following a short illness, with her loving family at her bedside. Graveside Services will be Saturday at 12:45 p.m. in the Ridge Hill Memorial Park, 44805 North Ridge Road, Amherst Township.Arrangements provided by Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home For Funerals, 1124 W. 5th Street, Lorain.Online condolences and additional information at www.boyercool.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 21, 2019