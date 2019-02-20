Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schwartz, Spence, Boyer and Cool Home for Funerals
1124 Fifth Street
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 244-5288
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:45 PM
Ridge Hill Memorial Park
44805 North Ridge Road
Amherst Township, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cathy Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cathy A. (Coleman) Miller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cathy A. (Coleman) Miller Obituary
Cathy A. Miller (nee Coleman), 71, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus following a short illness, with her loving family at her bedside. Graveside Services will be Saturday at 12:45 p.m. in the Ridge Hill Memorial Park, 44805 North Ridge Road, Amherst Township.Arrangements provided by Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home For Funerals, 1124 W. 5th Street, Lorain.Online condolences and additional information at www.boyercool.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.