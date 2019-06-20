Home

Cathy Jean Fobes "Cat" Al-Nimer

Cathy Jean Fobes "Cat" Al-Nimer Obituary
Cathy “Cat” Jean Fobes Al-Nimer passed away, peacefully, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at her home, with her husband by her side. Mrs. Al-Nimer was born in Cleveland, OH, on May 3, 1950. She grew up in Fairview Park, OH, where she attended school. She is survived by her beloved husband, Abdalla “Al” Nimer; loving sister, Carole “Candy” Hardt; and dear niece, Kelly Hardt. She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Alyce (nee Koerbel) Peeples; and mother-in-law, Mufida Al Nimer. Cat was a copy editor and graphic designer until she met her future husband in 1996 and teamed with him to create and market great snack food that is sold throughout the United States today. Cat was an avid reader and enjoyed word puzzles. She was an excellent cook and loved cooking for her family. She was very artistic and especially enjoyed quilting. Her affection for animals was evident in the many dogs and cats that she loved and cared for through the years. Visitation will take place Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sunset Chapel, 6245 Columbia Rd., North Olmsted, OH 44070. Committal service will take place Wednesday, June 26 at 2 p.m. in Sunset Memorial Park. Please meet at the Sunset Chapel at 1:45 p.m. for procession to graveside. www.dostalbokas.com
Published in The Morning Journal on June 22, 2019
