Cathy Lee Krajny (nee Eidnier), age 64, of Avon Lake, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family, following a courageous battle with lung cancer.Cathy was born in Cleveland, Ohio. She worked for 21 years as a school secretary at Westview Elementary School in Avon Lake. She was a longtime, faithful and active member of St. Joseph Church in Avon Lake where she sang in the choir and volunteered often including with the parish card ministry and Day of Caring. Cathy loved art and was an accomplished painter.Cathy is survived her beloved husband of 40 years Stephen J. Krajny; her son Michael Krajny of Avon Lake; her daughter Katie Beaulieu (Robbie) of Royal Oak, Michigan; grandchildren Everett Michael Krajny and Olivia Jean Beaulieu; and her brother Bob Eidnier (Ingrid). Cathy was preceded in death by her parents Jean Eidnier (nee Pepper) and Reginald Eidnier.The family will receive friends at St. Joseph Church, 32946 Electric Blvd., Avon Lake, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Friday, August 9, 2019, where Cathy's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 7:00 P.M. also on Friday. A reception will follow in St. Joseph Hall.Although flowers are appreciated, the family prefers memorial contributions be forwarded to St. Joseph Church for Day of Caring or for St. Vincent De Paul Society. To honor Cathy's memory and her love for caring for children, please consider bringing backpacks and school supplies to the Church on Friday to be donated to students in need.BUSCH Funeral Home of Avon Lake is serving the family.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 7, 2019