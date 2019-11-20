Home

Cecil Hamilton, 83, of Lorain, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. He was retired from US Steel. Cecil was born in Kentucky on May 13, 1936 and later married his wife, Veronica (nee Spontike) on January 30, 1956. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Veronica; children, Cecil Hamilton, Jr., Janet Kaurich (Rich), Denise Surrena (Robert), and Elizabeth Krejci (Gary); nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Sola Collier (Enoch), Viola Adkins (Danny), Lula Hall (Del), and Verble Hamilton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Teddie and Zona Hamilton; brothers, Gene and Arthur Hamilton; and sisters, Lovell Osborn, and Virginia and Verona Scalf. The family will receive friends at the Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel, 2900 N. Ridge Rd., Sheffield Twp. on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Lorain. www.wyers-bollinger.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 21, 2019
