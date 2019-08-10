|
Ceferino “Feli” Roldan, 89 of Lorain passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at Mercy Regional Medical Center, Lorain following a lengthy illness.Mr. Roldan was born February 22, 1930 in San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico to Carmelo and Claudina (nÃ©e Rosario) Roldan. He moved to Lorain in 1952. He retired from Lake Terminal Railroad in 1988. He also worked for New York Central Railroad. He worked over 30 years between the two.Ceferino was a member of Sacred Heart Chapel, Lorain. He enjoyed gardening, Cleveland Indians, music and playing guitar. He loved spending time with his grand and great grandchildren. He also enjoyed joking and having fun. He was blessed to be taken care of by his son Felix.He will be missed by his sons Edwin (Temukisa) Roldan of Honolulu, George (Andrea), Carmelo (Elizabeth), and Felix Roldan all of Lorain; daughter Evelyn (Hector) Roldan-Garcia of Lorain; sister Suzanna Roldan of Puerto Rico; 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.Other than his parents Ceferino was preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years Regina Roldan in 2008; his son William Roldan in 2014; 5 brothers and 5 sisters.His family will receive friends Tuesday, August 13 from 4 to 8 PM at the Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain. Friends may also call Wednesday from 8:30 until 9:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Chapel, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain Rev. Father William A. Thaden, Pastor will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.The family suggests memorial contributions to the Sacred Heart Chapel, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain, OH 44055.For expression of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 11, 2019