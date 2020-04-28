|
|
Celia “Ceal” "Cecelia” McCoy, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Oak Hills Nursing Home in Lorain, at the age of 97. Celia was born on March 13, 1923, in Sheldon, New York to Mary (nee: Logel) and Tony Firestine. Her grade school education was in a one-room schoolhouse, in District #5, Sheldon, New York. She graduated from East Aurora High School with the class of 1939. Celia lived and worked in Buffalo, beginning in 1942, at F.W. Woolworth as a window trimmer. Later, she worked at The Fidelity & Casualty Company of New York in the Automobile Underwriting Department. She married Hobart R. McCoy, Jr. on March 16, 1946. They moved from the Town of Tonawanda, New York to Lorain, Ohio in May of 1958. Celia enjoyed traveling, working on many photo albums and scrapbooks of her life and of family history. She enjoyed collecting stamps, postcards, Gone with the Wind memorabilia, Snoopy, covered bridges, and Life Magazines. Survivors include many cousins and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hobart R. McCoy, Jr. on September 13, 1995; her parents, Tony Firestine and Mary Firestine Beyer; and her step-father, Bill Beyer. Private family funeral services will be held at Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst, Ohio. PUBLIC LIVE STREAMING of the funeral service will be available at www.hempelfuneralhome.com on Friday, May 1st, 2020 at 11 a.m. by selecting the live stream tab to gain access. An archived rebroadcast will be available following the live stream at Youtube HEMPEL FUNERAL HOME AMHERST. The Rev. Timothy O'Connor, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Amherst, OH will officiate. Burial will take place at St. Cecilia North Cemetery, Sheldon, New York. For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 30, 2020