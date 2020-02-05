|
|
Charlene J. Plumb (nee Fairhead), 83 of Lorain, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. She was born on June 7, 1936 in Lorain and graduated from Lorain High School, Class of 54B. In her life, she worked for Former Steel Stamping Co., Hanna Mining Co. in Cleveland and sold Avon products for 14 years, being a member of the Avon President’s Club every year. Charlene was a member of Washington Ave. Christian Church, and was a former member of the Queen City Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star. She collected her cherished teddies and Hummels; enjoyed adult coloring; reading; watching the Indians, Browns and Cavs; being with friends; and especially enjoyed spending time with her son, grandsons, and great-grandchildren. Charlene is survived by her son, Scott B. Plumb; grandsons, Nicholas and Tyler Plumb; great-grandchildren, Ella and Harvey Plumb; brother, Donald Fairhead of Annapolis, MD; and nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, in 1999; and parents, Charles and Vera (Lynn) Fairhead. The family will receive friends at the Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel, 2900 N. Ridge Rd., Sheffield Twp. on Friday from 10 a.m. until the funeral service which begins at 12 noon. Burial to follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park. www.wyers-bollinger.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 6, 2020