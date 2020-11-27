Charles “Chuck” A. Tusing, 86 of Elyria, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was born October 3, 1934 in Tunnelton, West Virginia. Chuck and his wife, Mary, moved from West Virginia to Ohio to make a new life together in 1954.Chuck was employed at General Motors for 29 years. He was a member of Murray Ridge Church of God and was a Mr. Fix It especially with small motors.Mr. Tusing is survived by his children, Kenny (Cheryl Carter), Tarry (Elaine), Brenda (Daniel) Goetz, Rita (Kevin) Hatfield; grandchildren, Patricia, Casaundra, Bethany, Andrew, Alyssa, Jason, Mitch, Jennifer, Heather, and Emily, 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Mary E. (nee Haskiell); grandson, Justen; nine brothers and two sisters.All services will be private.Funeral arrangements by Busch Funeral Home, Elyria.Memorial contributions can be forwarded to Heartland Hospice, 4807 Rockside Road, Ste 110, Independence, OH 44131. www.buschcares.com