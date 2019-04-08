|
|
Family mourns the passing of Charles Alan Lee, age 73, of Elyria, OH.Charlie was proud to have served in the Air Force from 1965 to 1969 and then retired from USS Steel as a crane operator, where he was given the nickname "Sky Buddha."Lover of books and teller of tales. A gentle soul who walked through life patiently and unrushed. He took the time to listen and absorb every moment. He was a curator of knowledge, a living encyclopedia. Charlie was the fun Uncle. He had a special connection with children, because after all, he was just a big kid himself. We will most miss Charlie's gift of conversation. He could talk for infinite periods of time, always entertaining his family and friends with his stories. Son to the late Marvin and Florence Lee. Brother to the late Robert and Janet Lee. Devoted uncle to Robert Lee, Jeanette Leary, and Jennifer Knight.Rest in peace, sweet Uncle Charlie. We will miss your kindness, your stories, your big heart.To honor Charlie's life, we ask that you read a book. Escape into its pages and feel the life and adventure it breathes. A couple of his favorite authors were Shirley Jackson and Ray Bradbury.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 9, 2019