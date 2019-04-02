|
Charles B. “Sonny” Barnes, 81, of Sheffield Village, died March 28, 2019, after a lengthy, difficult illness. He was born July 12, 1937 in Pierce, WV, and was raised in the coal mining towns of Pierce and Davis, WV. From 1955 to 1958, he served in France and Germany with the United States Army. For 24 years, he was employed as a pipe fitter at Ford Motor Company, Lorain, retiring in 1997, and was a member of UAW Local 425.Charles was a former member of Mountain Top Hunting Club in Davis, WV and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was a family man and enjoyed his trips to Hawaii. Charles was a devoted husband to his wife of 61 years, Diane I. (nee Moran). He was the father of Michael H. and James Ray Barnes; grandfather of Michael S., Megan E., and Joshua Barnes. He is also survived by sisters, Delores, Connie, and Sharon; and brothers, Bob, Larry and Jeff. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle Lee Barnes in 2003; parents, Charles and Louristine Barnes; sisters, Donna, Judy, and Patti; and brothers, Jerry, Brad, and infant brothers, James and Robert. Friends will be received Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of a 6:00 p.m. memorial service at Dicken Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 323 Middle Avenue, Elyria. Memorial contributions may be made to Friendship APL, 803 Murray Ridge Road, Elyria, OH 44035 or the , 10501 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland 44106. For online condolences visit dickenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 4, 2019