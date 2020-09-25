Charles “Chuckie” Beres, age 72, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 24 at his residence in Lorain, Ohio. Born February 19, 1948 to Michael “Nick” Nicholas and Florence (nee Gusky) Beres in Lorain, Chuckie resided in Lorain his entire life. He graduated from Clearview High School in 1966. After high school, he began working for the Lorain Steel Mill where he served as team leader in the machine shop. He retired from the Mill in 2000 after 31 years of service. Following retirement, he worked for Joe Firment for seven years as a part-time security guard. Chuckie was an avid cat lover who collected model cars and loved sports. Surviving are his cousins, James Tomusko, Linda Boyle, Gerald (Susan) Tomusko and Deb (Mike) Post; and several distant relations. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Sophie (nee Kozieracki) Beres who passed away in 2013 after 38 years of marriage, as well as both his parents. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 2 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral services at 11 a.m. in the Dovin Funeral & Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Rev. John C. Retar will officiate. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Burial will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst. Memorial contributions in Chuckie’s honor can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences, go to www.dovinfcs.com
.