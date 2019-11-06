|
Charles "Chuck" C. Bentley, 48, of Lorain, passed away surrounded by his loving family at Ames Family Hospice, Westlake, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Chuck was born in Cleveland, May 13, 1971. For the past 13 years, Chuck was an over the rode driver. Often, he traveled with his pet dog beside him as he drove cross-country through the United States. Most of all, Chuck loved spending time with his family, especially fishing and camping. Survivors include his wife of 17 years, Amber L. (nee Shipley); sons, Buddy Samples, of Norwalk, and Brandon Bentley, of Lorain; his mother, Donna (nee Barker) Mosley, of Sandusky; sister, Trish (Harold) Barton, of Sandusky; brothers, James (Lisa) Mosley and Christopher Mosley, both of Cleveland, andJames E. Mosley Jr., of Vermilion. Family will receive friends at Broadway Assembly, 5495 Broadway Ave., Lorain, on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Pastor Matt Jones will officiate. Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, Lorain, entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 7, 2019