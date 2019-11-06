Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Broadway Assembly
5495 Broadway Ave.
Lorain, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Broadway Assembly
5495 Broadway Ave.
Lorain, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Bentley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles C. "Chuck" Bentley


1971 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles C. "Chuck" Bentley Obituary
Charles "Chuck" C. Bentley, 48, of Lorain, passed away surrounded by his loving family at Ames Family Hospice, Westlake, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Chuck was born in Cleveland, May 13, 1971. For the past 13 years, Chuck was an over the rode driver. Often, he traveled with his pet dog beside him as he drove cross-country through the United States. Most of all, Chuck loved spending time with his family, especially fishing and camping. Survivors include his wife of 17 years, Amber L. (nee Shipley); sons, Buddy Samples, of Norwalk, and Brandon Bentley, of Lorain; his mother, Donna (nee Barker) Mosley, of Sandusky; sister, Trish (Harold) Barton, of Sandusky; brothers, James (Lisa) Mosley and Christopher Mosley, both of Cleveland, andJames E. Mosley Jr., of Vermilion. Family will receive friends at Broadway Assembly, 5495 Broadway Ave., Lorain, on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Pastor Matt Jones will officiate. Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, Lorain, entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -