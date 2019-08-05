|
Charles C. "Charlie" "Buddy" Danser, age 69, of Amherst and formerly of Lorain, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Mercy Regional Medical Center, Lorain, surrounded by his loving family. Charlie was born March 22, 1950, in Newburge, West Virginia, and moved to Ohio with his family in 1953, when his father became employed at the steel plant in Lorain. He was raised in Sheffield Township and was a 1969 graduate of Clearview High School. Following high school, Charlie was employed by the former United States Steel Corp., Lorain, where he remained until his retirement in 2010. Most of his years working at the steel plant, he was a diesel mechanic. He loved his motorcycles, working on cars at his home, and recreational target shooting. Charlie completely restored a 1968 Camaro and used to exhibit it at car shows. He was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1662, Amherst, a member of Amherst Eagles Aerie 1442, and the American Legion Post 118, where he was part of the American Legion Riders and was a patriot guard rider. Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Linda A. (nee Ambrosio) Danser; their four children, Chuck (Denise) Danser, of Vermilion, Andrea (Jeff) Robinson, of Sheffield Lake, John (Laura) Danser, of Florida, Lynn Supple, of Amherst; eleven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his sister, Carolyn Fike, of Amherst. He was preceded in death by his mother, Edith P. (nee Powell) Danser (2003); his father, Charles H. Danser (2011), and grandson, Charles James "Jimmy" Danser (2018). Family will receive friends 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday, at the Garland-Misencik Funeral Home, 851 Park Avenue, Amherst. There will be a 7 p.m. funeral service at the funeral home. Private family interment.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 6, 2019