|
|
Charles D. Cibroski, 76, of Lorain, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Ames Family Hospice House, Westlake, while under care following a long illness.Born June 20, 1943 in Lorain, he graduated from Lorain High School in 1961 and worked for Ford Motor Company for 41 years at their Lorain and Avon Lake Assembly plants, retiring in 2004. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and was a member of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Lorain. Charles had a passion for the outdoors where he enjoyed fishing on the Back River, talking to his friends at Grumpy’s Bait and Tackle, and hunting. He also enjoyed taking trips to Las Vegas and other casinos, exercising at Planet Fitness, and going to the American Croatian Club’s pool. He was a member of the National Rifle Association, Coshocton Gun Club, and Lorain Rifle and Pistol Club. Surviving is his wife of 45 years, Linda (nee Halasz); daughter, Lisa (Eric) Leidenheimer of North Ridgeville; sisters, Judy Mack of Westlake, Jackie Montelon and Kathy Leighty both of Lorain, Patty (Pete) Ehrenfeld of Goodyear, Arizona; Diane Moore of Sheffield, and Denise Cibroski of Elyria; and sister-in-law, Carol Balazsy of Lake Charles, Louisiana.He was preceded in death by his brother, James Cibroski, and parents, Theodore and Veronica (nee Schultz) Cibroski.Friends and family will be received Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, 418 West 15th Street, Lorain, Ohio from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Father Robert Glepko, Pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 555 North Ridge Road, Lorain.The family would like to thank the staff at the Ames Family Hospice House for their care and compassion during this difficult time.In lieu of flowers, if you wish to make a gift in remembrance of Charles’ life, please make your gifts to Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Lorain or the Ames Family Hospice House, Westlake.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, Ohio 44001. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 13, 2020