Charles E. Adams Sr., 63, of Elyria, went home to be with the Lord on April 8, 2020, after battling a long illness. He is survived by his only son, Charles E. Adams Jr.; his brother, Keith Adams; and nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janice Adams; his brother, Carl Adams; and two sisters, Clementine Wilson, and Jacquelyn Johnson. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic restrictions on public gatherings, private family funeral services will be held. Arrangements by Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain, Ohio 44052. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 16, 2020