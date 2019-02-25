|
Charles "Chuck" Edward Hugo, 84 years of age, and a resident of Brownhelm Township, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at New Life Hospice in Lorain, following a one and one-half-year illness.He was born October 9, 1934 in Bedford, Ohio. Chuck was raised and graduated in Wakeman. He had made his home in Brownhelm Township for 60 ½ years.Chuck was employed at Ford Motor Company in Lorain for 30 ½ years before retiring in 1993 from the paint department. He was a member of the UAW #425. Chuck was a member of Brownhelm Congregational United Church of Christ, where he served as a former Deacon. He was also a member of the Brownhelm Historical Society. Chuck was an avid bowler at Vermilion Lake Erie Lanes on team Misencik. He played briefly with the Nordson Softball team. In his younger years, he coached Brownhelm little league for 10 years. Chuck enjoyed working on cars and was an avid Indians Baseball fan. His family, children, and grandchildren where the most important thing to him. Survivors include his wife of 60 ½ years, Sylvia Marlean Hugo (nee: Meek); his son, Gordon "Scott" Hugo (Lizabeth) of Vermilion; his daughters, Kim Dickson (Robert) of Sheffield Lake and Jill DeSantis (Jeff) of Amherst; his grandchildren, Robert Dickson, Amanda Thomas, Sara Hugo, Peter DeSantis, Lindsey DeSantis, and Tony Hugo; five great-grandchildren; and his sister, Harriett Stahre (Paul) of Sicklersville, New Jersey.He was preceded in death by his siblings, David Szabo, Nancy Scally, and Lillian Kosicki; and his parents, Aaron and Elva Steinwagner (nee: Jirinic).Friends may call Wednesday, February 27, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Friday, at 11:00 a.m. at Brownhelm Congregational United Church of Christ, 2144 North Ridge Road, Vermilion. Rev. Joyce Schroder, pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow at Rugby Cemetery, Vermilion.The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Brownhelm Congregational United Church of Christ, 2144 North Ridge Road, Vermilion.For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register:www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 26, 2019