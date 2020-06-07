Charles Eugene Andrews, 87 years of age, and a resident of South Amherst, passed away, June 6, 2020, at his home following a long illness.He was born December 3, 1932 in Lorain, Ohio. Charles, (Gene) as most would have known him, had made his home in South Amherst for the last 63 years.Gene was a loving husband, father and grandfather who loved spending many hours documenting and organizing the life he spent with his family. Traveling and enjoying life was always what he installed in his children and he always did his best to show them as much as he could. He enjoyed most of his time with his family and was very affectionate, caring and loving to all dogs. Gene retired from U.S. Kobe in 1995 after 44 years of employment. He graduated from Lorain High School in 1953 and was a Korean War Veteran Sgt. and served from 1954-1956. He was a lifelong member of Amherst VFW Post 1662 and the former South Amherst American Legion Post. He also enjoyed golfing, bowling and traveling with his departed wife Josephine.Survivors include his sons, David (Lynn) Andrews of Amherst, Michael Andrews of South Amherst; his daughters, Monica (Robert) Holloway of Ramrod Key, Florida, Denise (James) Botos of Amherst; his sister, Joan (Dick) Johnson of Amherst; his grandchildren, Kyle (Holly) Botos, Sarah (Cody) Pettry, Chad Botos, Matthew Andrews, Kris Holloway, Mindy Brewster, and Robbin Mosier.He was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine (Tarnosky); sister, Marge Synder; and his parents, Charles and Rose Andrews (nee: Resko).We would also like to send a special thanks to “WENDY’S HEART”, Wendy, Sherry and Jasmine, for all that they had done for our dad.Family services will be held privately at Hempel Funeral Home, Amherst. Services will be conducted by Fr. Timothy O’Connor, Nativity B.V.M Catholic Church. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, South Amherst. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church; 333 South Lake Street, South Amherst, Ohio 44001.Please visit the funeral home’s website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.