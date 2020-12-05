1/1
Charles Everett Maynard
1935 - 2020
Charles Everett Maynard, age 85, was born on May 29, 1935 to John Leonard Maynard and Floy Lizziebelle Loveless Maynard. He married Carole Ann Jones on January 25, 1957 in North Jackson, Ohio. He attended Jackson Milton High School and served in the Marine Corps during the Korean War. He worked at US Steel's National Tube plant and then moved to work at Lorain Products for more than 30 years and retired as a supervisor in 1998. He served as a Little League coach when his sons were in Little League. He was an avid organic gardener and apple grower. He loved nature. He was a hunter. He raised animals and birds. In his later years, he took great joy in feeding the birds and wild life who came into his yard and would watch them for hours.Besides his wife of 63 years Carole (nee-Jones) Maynard, he leaves two daughters, Vicki (Jim) Cogar, Brenda (Bob Lindsay) Maynard; sons, John (Mary Ann Edwards) Maynard, Chuck (Maria-dec'd) Maynard, grandsons Justin and Brett, grand-daughters Victoria (Zac), Jamie (Andrew), Carissa (Mike), Regina (Drew) and great grandchildren, Griffin, Artie and Emma; siblings Jack (Phyllis) Anderson and Linda(David Burnos) Anderson.Family will receive friends on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00pm at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon. Funeral Service Tuesday, Dec.8, 2020 at 10:00 am in funeral home chapel, followed by interment at Resthaven Memory Gardens with full military honors.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Misencik Funeral Home
DEC
8
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Misencik Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Misencik Funeral Home
36363 Detroit Road
Avon, OH 44011
440-934-8000
